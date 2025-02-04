Checkers & Rally’s, the iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food at an unbeatable value, has teamed up with John Soules Foods to bring its fan-favorite Chicken Bites to freezer aisles nationwide.

As consumers continue to seek restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of their own homes, the new Checkers & Rally’s Chicken Bites deliver just that. Made with all-white meat chicken, these fully cooked, crispy bites are seasoned to perfection, offering the same bold flavor that Checkers & Rally’s guests know and love.

“Consumers are increasingly craving the convenience of enjoying their favorite restaurant items at home,” said Michael Pierce, Head of Marketing at John Soules Foods. “We’re thrilled to partner with Checkers & Rally’s to bring the taste and quality of their signature Chicken Bites to grocery store freezers, making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy them.”

These delicious Chicken Bites join Checkers & Rally’s Famous Fries, which have been available in retail outlets for nearly 20 years. Together, they create the ultimate Chicken Bites & Fries Box, a popular combo from the drive-thru now available at home.

“We’re proud to offer our guests craveable menu items at a great value,” said Chris Tebben, CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “Through this partnership with John Soules Foods, we’re excited to bring our signature Chicken Bites to even more consumers across the country. Now, it’s easier than ever to enjoy a great-tasting Checkers & Rally’s meal, anytime, anywhere.”

Checkers & Rally’s Chicken Bites are available now at all Kroger, Dollar General, and Family Dollar stores nationwide, with plans to expand distribution to additional grocery retailers in the coming months. To find these and other John Soules Foods products near you, visit here.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally’s news, visit Checkers.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally’s across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.