Checkers & Rally's Franchisee Falcons Burger Acquires 30 Restaurants

Checkers & Rally's announced that franchisee Falcons Burger has purchased 30 Rally's restaurants from longtime, fellow franchisee Joe Hertzman following his decision to retire. The acquisition of units in the Kentucky and Indiana markets makes Falcons Burger the largest franchisee with Checkers & Rally's with a total of 57 restaurants across several states. Moreover, Falcons Burger is continuing to grow through new restaurant construction.

"The Falcons Burger team has experienced enormous growth, and we're proud of their success," says Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development, Checkers & Rally's. "The growth story is made even sweeter in the transferring of Rally's units among fellow franchisees. Joe was one of our very first Rally's franchisees more than 30 years ago, and we're grateful for his dedication, and for truly embodying the Checkers & Rally's values for decades."

The Falcons Group (parent company of Falcons Burger) is a multi-concept franchise company led by Ali Chunara, President, Shamsu Charania, CEO and Sundar Pillai, Chief Administrative Officer.

"Checkers & Rally's has a proven and beloved concept that continues to expand and improve with an eye toward the future. We see great opportunity for ROI, white space to grow and technological innovation that will support operations and meet consumer demands," says Charania. "We congratulate Joe on his retirement and look forward to serving as stewards of the 30 Rally's restaurants we've acquired."

Checkers & Rally's is the pioneer of the double drive-thru restaurant model and continues to focus on nationwide growth and further strengthening its multiunit franchise system. Its small real estate footprint, double drive-thru and advanced delivery focused concept has done particularly well as consumer preference continues to shift towards off-premise options, fueling growth for both new and existing franchisees.

Checkers has 850 locations nationwide and growing.