Fans of quick-serve restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s have four new side dishes to enjoy whenever they like, thanks to an expanded partnership between the brand and its licensee and partner, Lamb Weston. The deal enables Lamb Weston to expand its frozen retail lineup to include Seasoned Onion Rings, Seasoned Waffle Fries, Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries and Seasoned Cheesy Potato Bites in addition to the original Checkers & Rally’s famous Seasoned Fries.

“Lamb Weston and Checkers & Rally’s have built a strong partnership, not only developing the top-selling SKU within the FPO category but also collaborating to bring innovation to other product forms that incorporate Checkers & Rally’s signature formula,” said David Dufault, SVP & General Manager, Retail Sales at Lamb Weston. “Providing consumers with a restaurant-quality experience at home is a core strategy for Lamb Weston, and our long-standing relationship with Checkers & Rally’s continues to create new usage occasions while boosting brand awareness.”

The partnership agreement with Lamb Weston, a global leader in frozen potato, appetizer, and vegetable products, has been in place for 20 years. This collaboration allows the food wholesaler to sell Checkers & Rally’s products in grocery stores and select retail outlets across the United States. Lamb Weston first introduced its line of Checkers & Rally’s frozen fries in 2005. The partnership has since grown to include Waffle Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Onion Rings and Cheesy Potato Bites, which are sold in national and regional grocery and Target stores.

“Our partnership with Lamb Weston is among our most successful licensing agreements,” said Kristin Edstrom, Director of Marketing II Global Food Retail & Product Licensing for Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants. “This expanded agreement lays the foundation for another decade’s worth of great-tasting products that are truly representative of the unique Checkers & Rally’s Restaurant experience.”

With their signature seasoning and crisp, crunchy texture, Checkers & Rally’s Seasoned French Fries are the #1 selling licensed fries in the United States. The new grocery categories will enable consumers to enjoy even more Checkers & Rally’s unmatched flavors.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally’s news, visit Checkers.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally’s across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.