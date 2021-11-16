Checkers & Rally's Introduces Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford

Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today rolls out a fresh, innovative take on the boss of all burgers with the new Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford.

Available for a limited time starting Monday, Nov. 15, the Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford features two of Checker's & Rally's largest, 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with two slices of Swiss cheese, two slices of crispy bacon, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions and a garlicky, parmesan-y sauce on a buttered, toasted, bakery-style bun – all for $5.99.

"It's tough to improve upon the boss of all burgers – the Big Buford – but we've done it with the Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford," says Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our culinary team put in the work to get the right balance of flavors with this enormous burger, starting with an indulgent, whipped butter and savory garlic parmesan sauce spread directly on the bun itself, then topping it all off with crispy bacon strips and all the fixings. This is the kind of big, bold flavor our guests love and expect from Checkers & Rally's."

The Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries – recently named the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – as well as the brand's Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix. The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.