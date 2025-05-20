Checkers & Rally’s, the nation’s leading double drive-thru quick-service restaurant, is entering a bold new chapter fueled by flavor, value, and momentum across its franchise system. As consumer demand for affordable, satisfying meals continues to rise, the brand is rolling out “This Eats Different,” a new creative platform developed in partnership with agency of record Partners + Napier. The initiative reinforces Checkers & Rally’s differentiated position in the quick-service category.

“This Eats Different” marks a new era for the brand—one that rejects bland and celebrates bold— in flavor, satisfaction, and unbeatable value. With a modernized logo and dynamic visuals, the campaign sets the tone for Checkers & Rally’s to stand out in the industry, reinforcing its appeal to existing and new guests.

The campaign kicks off with a new $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal, featuring a Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken sandwich, value-sized Famous Seasoned Fries, a 12 oz. drink, and a cinnamon apple pie—all for just four dollars. The offer is designed to maximize traffic, build loyalty, and support operators with a compelling entry point for value-driven guests. In addition to driving immediate customer engagement, the deal enhances brand relevancy, helping operators strengthen their local market presence and attract a diverse customer base.

“In today’s world, value matters more than ever, but people still want food that delivers,” said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally’s. “We’re here to give them both. Partners + Napier understood that from the jump and helped us reclaim our edge with a new voice and a bold look, leading with a meal deal that actually satisfies.”

Furthermore, “This Eats Different” elevates the brand at a time when Checkers & Rally’s is accelerating franchise growth in key markets nationwide. The marketing campaign parallels the planned expansion, symbolizing the strength of the restaurant franchise investment and its remarkable scalability across key regions.

The campaign spans TV broadcast, connected TV, online video, social platforms including Meta and TikTok, and digital performance advertising. Directed by Cary & Jon of Honor Society—known for the brand’s viral 2007 Rap Cat commercial—the creative brings high energy and big flavor to every screen. These innovations reflect the brand’s larger vision to attract new store owners and support existing operators with high-return opportunities.

“This Eats Different is a wake-up call to the category,” said Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer at Partners + Napier. “It’s more than a new look and a catchy line. It’s a clear message: fast food should feel like a win again.”

This Eats Different arrives as the company is implementing a new restaurant prototype that aims to support franchisee performance goals. The new prototype reduces construction costs, lowers land requirements, and enhances operational efficiency, providing a streamlined path for potential operators to enter the market with a lower initial investment. Additionally, the campaign parallels an expanded franchise development strategy that positions the concept for increased restaurant operator interest.

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers & Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers & Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.