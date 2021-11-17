Checkers & Rally's to Offer Free Fries During Thanksgiving Weekend

Checkers & Rally’s has announced its Fry Love Express – an enormous 43’ trailer of “Fry Love” that travels round the country giving away Checkers & Rally’s #1-rated craveable fries – is bringing the unmistakable “Fry Goodness” of Checkers & Rally’s seasoned fries to an event near you, for free.

The company announced it will host a three-day Black "FryDay" Giveaway by serving up free large fries – recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – to anyone who presents a coupon from www.blackfryday.com (no purchase necessary) at participating restaurants across the country from "FryDay", Nov. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 28. Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program members will also have exclusive access to a free Fry Lover's XL offer available in the app, as well as double points on any other purchases they make over Black "FryDay" weekend.

In addition to the nationwide offer, the Checkers & Rally’s Fry Love Express will be serving up free fries to all those in Fries, Va., from Nov. 18 – 19. It will be located downtown at 451 West Main Street from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m and CEO Frances Allen will be attending. To see the latest list of tour dates and locations, visit www.checkers.com/fryloveexpress/.