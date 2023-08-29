Checkers & Rally's Opens in Brunswick, Georgia

Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries brand, announced its new restaurant opening in Brunswick. Conveniently situated at 5599 Altama Ave, the location will be owned and operated by Valerie Babb and Danny Linderman, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to the local community.



After pursuing a career in media and earning a PhD in Communication, Babb worked closely with her father, who owned several Checkers and Rally’s locations in Georgia and Louisiana. She spent several years involved in the family business and learning the franchise model. In 2018, Babb and her business partner, Danny Linderman, bought out the family business to focus full time on operating and further developing a footprint in Georgia with the brand. Linderman has over 40 years of experience in fast food, and was the first manager for the family business in South Georgia almost 30 years ago. Babb and Linderman currently own six Checkers and Rally’s locations in the state, making Brunswick their seventh location as they continue growing their portfolio with the brand.



“Not only does Checkers and Rally’s have a fantastic business model, but the brand also has an unbeatable taste in the fast-food space,” says Babb. “Serving excellence and taking care of others is so important to us, so we are honored to be awarded the opportunity to serve our community through this new restaurant in Brunswick. We are looking forward to the upcoming opening, and hope to continue growing with Checkers and Rally’s across southeast Georgia.”



The latest Brunswick restaurant highlights the continued growth of the brand, with an updated prototype look and simplified operating model to better service the community.



“Valerie and her team are proven operators, and we are thrilled for them to continue growing Checkers and Rally’s into Brunswick,” says Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive in Restaurants. “Checkers and Rally’s seeks entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service, and Valerie is a prime example of this. We are looking forward to Brunswick opening, and are confident in the restaurant’s reception from the community.”



Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from the brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.