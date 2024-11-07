Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries brand, announced today the opening of four new restaurant locations in Florida Walmart stores. These locations will be owned and operated by local businessman and entrepreneur Saleem Valiyani, along with his wife Katiza Valiyani, sister Urusa Sarfani, and brother-in-law Sarfara Sarfani.

The new Checkers and Rally’s locations are opening on a rolling schedule. The first two locations in Kissimmee at 904 Cypress Pkwy and Clermont at 550 US Hwy 27 are already serving customers in their local communities. Next, another Clermont location at 1450 Johns Lake Rd will open, followed by Ocoee at 105000 W. Colonial Dr. The new Checkers and Rally’s restaurants will offer Walmart shoppers and local communities a convenient spot to enjoy the brands’ famous burgers, fries, and shakes.

“I’m thrilled to bring these unique Checkers and Rally’s formats to busy Walmart locations in Florida,” said Saleem Valiyani. “Expanding into non-traditional spaces like Walmart allows us to reach more people where they already shop and create an accessible dining experience. With the support of my family and the Checkers and Rally’s team, we’re looking forward to becoming a local favorite in each community we serve.”

Saleem Valiyani brings a wealth of expertise as an entrepreneur with over 15 years of business experience. He became a Checkers and Rally’s franchisee four years ago, motivated by a desire to diversify his portfolio and provide an opportunity for him and his wife to go into business together. Valiyani also owns four Auntie Anne’s locations in Florida.

These new openings highlight Checkers & Rally’s ongoing commitment to growth and its adaptable business model, which provides franchisees with the flexibility to thrive in a range of formats, from a drive-thru to an express location in high-traffic areas like Walmart stores.

“Florida has always been a strong market for our brand, and we’re thrilled to continue our growth here with Saleem and his family,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re excited to bring our bold, craveable flavors to these vibrant communities, and with Saleem’s deep commitment to customer experience, we’re confident these new locations will become go-to spots for bold, flavorful meals.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.