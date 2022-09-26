Checkers & Rally's Opens Fourth Phoenix Location

Checkers & Rally's announced the opening of its fourth Rally’s restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 7890 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix residents will be able to order and enjoy Rally’s vast menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes, as well as Rally’s famous seasoned fries, which have been voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.

Rally’s newest location is owned by local entrepreneurs and franchisees Keith Gallagher and Gautam Ramchandani, who have signed a development agreement to open six stores in the Phoenix area over the next four years. The new location will be open seven days a week and will feature Rally’s iconic double drive-thru.