Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries’ brand, announced the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Lexington located at 2975 Richmond Road. The restaurant will be owned and operated by The Falcons Group, a seasoned team of restauranteurs led by CEO Shamsu Charania.

To commemorate the occasion, a grand opening celebration took place on Wednesday, March 26, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Guests took advantage of a special promotion, with the first 50 customers receiving a free Big Buford with purchase, a giveaway that was repeated at 5 p.m. The celebration continued on Thursday, March 27, at 10 p.m., when the first 25 guests received exclusive Checkers and Rally’s swag, including a branded baseball cap. On Friday, March 28, additional giveaways were available, with the first 50 guests at both 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. receiving a free small fry with purchase.

“We are thrilled to bring our bold flavors and exceptional value to Lexington, welcoming back loyal guests and introducing Checkers and Rally’s to new faces,” said Charania. “Our mission extends beyond serving great food – we’re dedicated to creating job opportunities, supporting career growth, and becoming a meaningful part of the Lexington community. We look forward to providing a place where guests can gather, enjoy great food, and make lasting memories.”

The Falcons Group, led by CEO Shamsu Charania, is proudly spearheading the launch of the new Lexington location. Charania brings over 20 years of experience in the franchising industry and, along with his dedicated team, oversees a robust portfolio of more than 90 locations, including brands like Dunkin’, TGI Fridays, and Qdoba. The group currently operates over 50 Checkers and Rally’s locations, and their ambitious plans for continued growth make this grand opening a significant milestone.

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.