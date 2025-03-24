Checkers and Rally’s, the iconic burger and fries’ brand, is making a highly anticipated return to Ruskin, conveniently located at 3854 Sun City Center. With a strong retail and restaurant development background, Will Bingham is reopening the location with an updated look, bringing the brand’s bold, craveable flavors back to the community.

“Growing up, Checkers was a big part of my daily routine, and I’ve always loved the brand,” said Bingham. “When I saw an opportunity to reintroduce Checkers and Rally’s to Ruskin, I knew it was the right move not just for my business, but for the community. The local community deserves great food at a great value, and we’re ready to deliver.”

Bingham is a seasoned entrepreneur and commercial real estate developer with over 20 years of experience in retail and restaurant development. Since joining Checkers and Rally’s in 2019, he has opened multiple locations across Florida, leveraging his expertise in site selection and operations to drive growth. His background in developing retail spaces, including Dunkin’ and other restaurant brands, uniquely positions him to revitalize the Ruskin location, ensuring its long-term success. With a strong commitment to quality and community engagement, Bingham is focused on delivering a top-tier guest experience while expanding Checkers and Rally’s presence in Central Florida.

“Will exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Checkers & Rally’s forward,

said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-in Restaurants. “His ability to identify strong locations and continue to develop them has been key to his success, and we’re thrilled to see him bring our bold flavors back to Ruskin. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to expand in Florida.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.