Start your engines, Florida, Checkers and Rally’s is in the fast lane toward Orlando.

Checkers and Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries brand, has announced a new concession space opening in the prominent Kia Center. The venue is home of the Orlando Magic, situated at 400 W Church St. Within the arena, the newest Checkers and Rally’s restaurant will be located on the second level.

The location will be operated by the Checkers and Rally’s corporate team, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to sports and entertainment enthusiasts. The concession location stands as the first non-traditional unit in a sporting arena for the brand, demonstrating its commitment to its widespread development to meet guests wherever they are. The menu will be modified, but still feature favorite items like the Big Buford, Fry Seasoned Tenders, and the Classic Mother Crunchers offering bold flavors to customers.

“Being in the Kia Center is a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation and brand expansion in non-traditional spaces,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-in restaurant. “We are eager for Checkers & Rally’s to reach to sports fans, concert attendees, and festival goers. This marks a pivotal step in our strategic development plan, highlighting our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and culinary experience.”

Checkers and Rally’s is investing in the future of its brand, expanding into the Kia Center is an indication of redefining the experience for our customers and elevating their satisfaction with the brand. By continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quick service, Checkers and Rally’s is always looking to lead in flavor innovation, operational efficiency, and fostering meaningful connections with the customers it serves.

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee