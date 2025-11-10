Checkers & Rally’s, home of Famous Seasoned Fries and bold, crave-worthy flavor, is raising the bar on value with its newest lineup of over-the-top, pub-inspired flavors. Headlining the fall menu is the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo — a full meal that brings indulgence to the drive-thru with night out flavor at a stay in price.

Pub Fare from the Drive-Thru: The $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

For a limited time, fans can get the new Pretzel Pubster Burger — made with two 100% beef hamburger patties, topped with melted beer cheese with bacon crumbles, American cheese, mayo, and crispy onions, all served on a toasted pretzel bun — as part of a complete meal for just $5.

The combo includes the brand’s iconic Famous Seasoned Fries and a small soft drink, proving once again that Checkers & Rally’s delivers real flavor and real value without compromise.

“This is pub-style indulgence without the pub price,” said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “For just five bucks, you’re getting big pub flavor, bold textures, and that signature Checkers & Rally’s value our guests can count on every time they roll through the drive-thru.”

More Ways to Satisfy: New BBQ Pretzel Buford, Sweet Treats & Wings

The bold flavors keep coming with the BBQ Pretzel Buford — two large 100% beef hamburger patties stacked with American cheese, two strips of bacon, crispy onions, Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, and mayo, all on a toasted pretzel bun. Priced at $7.49, it’s a craveable upgrade for anyone looking to turn mealtime into me-time. Price and participation may vary.

Those with a sweet tooth can dig into new Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Bites, a bite-sized indulgence featuring real strawberry pieces and creamy vanilla cheesecake wrapped in a crispy pastry shell and dusted with powdered sugar. Guests can grab four for $2.99, proving that small bites can pack big satisfaction.

And for wing lovers, Checkers & Rally’s is turning up the heat with Classic Wings for just $1 each, including the new Frank’s Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce — a sweet-and-spicy flavor explosion, perfect for fall snacking and game-day cravings.

Win Big: NASCAR Daytona 500 VIP Sweepstakes

From the drive-thru to the Daytona 500 — Checkers & Rally’s is giving fans the chance to win big this season. From now through January 4, 2026, guests can scan a QR code on NASCAR-themed in-store displays for a chance to win a Daytona 500 VIP Experience.

Each Grand Prize Package includes:

2 Grandstand Tickets to the Daytona 500

2 Delta Air Lines flight vouchers

2 NASCAR Cup Series Garage & Pit Access Credentials (must be 18+)

Hospitality access with catered food and beverages

$1,000 VISA gift card for hotel and expenses

“It’s all about bringing more excitement — whether that’s in your meal or your next big win,” added Johnson. “Checkers & Rally’s guests know value when they see it, and this fall, we’re giving them more of it than ever before.”

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally’s news, visit CheckersandRallys.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally’s across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.