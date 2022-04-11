Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out Bistro Buford Burger

Checkers & Rally's, rolls out the Bistro Buford to all burger fans nationwide, packing irresistible taste into every savory bite. All other burger look-a-likes 'mayo' now step aside.

Checkers & Rally’s new Bistro Buford, now available, features two large hand-seasoned, all-beef patties and two strips of bacon paired with melted Swiss cheese, savory creamy Dijon mayo sauce and crispy parmesan-dusted onions on a toasted bakery style bun – all for $5.99.Checkers & Rally’s new Bistro Buford, now available, features two large hand-seasoned, all-beef patties and two strips of bacon paired with melted Swiss cheese, savory creamy Dijon mayo sauce and crispy parmesan-dusted onions on a toasted bakery style bun – all for $5.99.

"Given how popular our Bufords are, we've decided to step up our burger game even further with yet another crave-able combination," says Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "With ingredients such as parmesan-dusted onions and Dijon mayo, the Bistro Buford delivers an elevated experience that's full of flavor bang for your buck."

The Bistro Buford pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, recognized as the No. 1 Most Craveable Fries in America. The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.