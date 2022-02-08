Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders

Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced the launch of its all-new, first-ever fry-seasoned chicken tenders.

Available nationwide Feb. 21, the tender-tastic menu addition is fully loaded with flavor, with white meat crispy coated in Checkers & Rally’s famous fry seasoning for a signature zesty taste. The three-, five- and eight-piece orders are available as part of a combo meal in each respective size.

In conjunction with National Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15, Checkers & Rally’s is giving away a free “single” tender with each purchase at participating restaurants. No one needs to be “cooped” or coupled up to feel the love, as guests can receive one free tender with every order on the holiday, while supplies last.

“Given the incredible popularity of the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, we’ve decided to double down and take our legendary fry seasoning to new heights with our first-ever fry-seasoned chicken tenders,” says Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “No matter your relationship status, Checkers & Rally’s invites you to feel our love by receiving a free single tender as part of every order on Feb. 15. The delectable taste of our new tenders is sure to delight everyone’s hearts and taste buds.”

In celebration of the fry-seasoned tenders launch later this month, the company is also offering a chance to win coupons for free Checkers & Rally’s Chicken Tenders and special tenders-inspired swag. Free entry and Official Rules are available by visiting SeasonedChickenTenders.com Feb. 16 – 22.

The sweepstakes will award 25 randomly selected winners with limited-edition prize packs consisting of eye masks, bath robes, slippers and more, plus another 100 winners will receive coupons to redeem three-piece orders of Checkers & Rally’s Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders.