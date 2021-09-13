Checkers & Rally's Signs Four Multi-Unit Deals on East Coast

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants announced it has signed four multi-unit deals with franchisees on the East Coast, and is looking for franchisees in the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey markets to continue its East Coast expansion. The company has signed a six-unit deal in Rhode Island, marking the 26th state where the company has opened locations, as well as a five-unit deal in Maryland, a five-unit deal in South Carolina and a five-unit deal in Georgia. The announcement follows the company’s recent news of accelerated growth on the West Coast and a 15-restaurant development agreement in Orange County.

Checkers & Rally’s continues to focus on nationwide growth and strengthening its multi-unit franchise system. Through small real estate footprints, no interior dining rooms, double drive-thrus, e-commerce lanes and walk-up windows, the concept is designed to be versatile and cost effective. The East Coast markets mark a large growth opportunity for the company and for both existing and new Checkers & Rally’s franchisees to expand their portfolios.

The iconic Checkers & Rally’s brands are pioneers of the drive-thru restaurant model, having successfully operated double drive-thru restaurants with walk-up windows and patio seating for more than 35 years. The company also recently rolled out an e-commerce only lane to meet the needs of delivery drivers and guests who order ahead, and have more exciting tech-driven store model initiatives to be announced in the near future.

“We are seeing rapid growth on the East Coast, and we are excited to partner with franchisees looking to capitalize on the opportunity we are experiencing in these markets. Demand for our drive-thru and delivery-focused model continues to grow,” says Kristen McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s. “We are thrilled to officially open in Rhode Island, and welcome our new partners to the Checkers & Rally’s family. We look forward to working closely with them and all of our East Coast franchisees to help deliver an iconic experience to the communities they serve and ensure their overall success.”

Checkers & Rally’s will be in attendance at this year’s International Franchisee Expo, taking place September 24-25 at The Javits Center in New York City. A representative from the company will be onsite to discuss franchisee opportunities for New Jersey, the East Coast and elsewhere across the United States at booth #321.