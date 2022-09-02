Checkers & Rally’s Taps Chris Ward Chief Supply Chain Officer

Checkers & Rally’s has appointed Chris Ward as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective immediately.

Chris is a highly respected industry expert with over 30 years of experience with national brands such as Church’s Chicken, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Boston Market. He joined the Checkers & Rally’s family in August 2020 as VP of Supply Chain, and quickly built a top rate supply chain team. In his new role, he will continue his successful track record fostering a best-in-class supply chain for the company, while also building and maintaining important vendor relationships.