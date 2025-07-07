This National French Fry Day, Checkers & Rally’s is raising the bar—and the flavor—by offering guests a chance to “upgrade” their fries for free. On Friday, July 11, fry fans can bring a receipt from any competitor showing a recent fry purchase to a participating Checkers & Rally’s location and receive a free Large Famous Seasoned Fries, no additional purchase required.

“We’re not just giving away fries—we’re issuing a flavor wake-up call,” said Chris Tebben, CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “Our Famous Seasoned Fries have been voted the #1 Most Craveable Fries for a reason, and National French Fry Day is the perfect time to show guests why they should never settle again, and how at Checkers & Rally’s we always strive to live up to our ‘This Eats Different’ promise.”

When combining store sales with retail, last year customers in the U.S. enjoyed over ½ billion servings of Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries. That’s a whole lot of craveable flavor—and the brand is just getting started.

The limited-time “Fry Upgrade” offer is good for one free Large Famous Seasoned Fries per qualifying receipt per guest*, while supplies last. The guest simply presents a valid competitor’s receipt that shows a fry purchase, and Checkers & Rally’s will do the rest.

With bold flavor and signature seasoning, Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries have earned cult-favorite status. Now, the brand is giving everyone—loyal fans and curious converts alike—a reason to celebrate the most delicious day of the year.

Don’t settle for less than the best. Get the fries you deserve on National French Fry Day, only at Checkers & Rally’s.

*Limit one free large fry per guest and per receipt. Offer valid at participating locations while supplies last. Available for in-store purchases only. To claim, at time of order guest must provide a receipt for fries purchased from a restaurant other than Checkers & Rally’s.