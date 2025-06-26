Checkers and Rally’s, the iconic double drive-thru brand known for its legendary taste, undeniable value, and game-changing innovation, has announced that five stores in New Orleans transferred ownership to seasoned operator Rakesh Kalotra. The addresses of these locations include 5300 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, 3222 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, 810 West Airline Hwy, LaPlace, 3555 General DeGaulle, New Orleans, and 2560 Hwy 190 N, Covington. The newly acquired restaurants will soon undergo a remodel, reintroducing the community to the bold, modern look of the iconic Checkers and Rally’s brand.

Rakesh Kalotra is a seasoned multi-unit franchisee with more than three decades of experience in the restaurant industry. His journey with Checkers and Rally’s began in college, when he joined the team as a part-time employee, a role that sparked his long-term passion for quick-service dining. Since then, he has built a portfolio that includes eight Checkers and Rally’s locations across Maryland and Virginia as well as one Church’s Texas Chicken location. Kalotra is known for his hands-on leadership and operational expertise, and he will continue to expand his footprint while staying true to his mission of serving great food with exceptional customer service.

“Acquiring these New Orleans locations is a great next step for us, and we’re excited to invest in a fresh and modern look for the brand,” said Rakesh. “Our goal is to enhance the overall guest experience by improving the drive-thru, food quality, delivery service, and employee interactions so every visit is as convenient and enjoyable as possible. We look forward to growing with Checkers and Rally’s and bringing even more opportunities to enjoy craveable food to these neighborhoods.”

With these updates, guests in New Orleans can expect a more engaging and seamless restaurant experience. The remodels will introduce cutting-edge technology to improve the speed of service and efficiency while maintaining the bold flavors and value that the Checkers and Rally’s brand is known for.

“Rakesh’s deep industry expertise and dedication to operational excellence make him an ideal operator for these five locations,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re excited to see his vision come to life and are confident in his ability to strengthen Checkers and Rally’s presence in each community he serves.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operate through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.