Checkers & Rally’s Unleashes Bacon Brewhouse Sandwich for Limited Time

Checkers & Rally’s is bringing the (Brew)house down with its Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich that infuses both bacon and beer cheese flavor sauce for that party-in-your-mouth taste.

Now available for a limited time, Checkers & Rally’s new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher features a crispy all-white meat chicken breast topped with its new savory beer cheese flavor sauce topped with real bacon pieces, two strips of smoky bacon, spicy pickles and crispy onion tanglers served on a toasted bakery-style bun – all for $5.99.

“Look no further if you’re ready to be blown away by our newest chicken sandwich with no equal,” says Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “While the sandwich is made complete with beer cheese flavor sauce, we assure everyone it’s safe to enjoy in our drive-thru behind the wheel. The only thing you might be under the influence of is the crazy amount of flavor found in every bacon-infused bite.”

The Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries, recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America. The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.