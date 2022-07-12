Checkers & Rally’s Wants to Move National French Fry Day

Checkers & Rally’s is taking a stand this National French Fry Day. The beloved holiday strangely falls on a Wednesday this year, and Checkers & Rally’s believes “Fry Day” should always be on a Friday (obviously). Fry lovers across the nation are asked to “rally” together and visit FryDaytoFriday.com to sign a petition and make their voices heard.

Currently, National Fry Day takes place annually on July 13, as designated by the National Day Calendar. Checkers & Rally’s – whose Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – identi-fries this major misstep in holiday lore and calls upon Mr. Marlo Anderson, the founder of the National Day Calendar, to change the date of the fry-tastic holiday to the second Friday of July starting next year (and forevermore).

In recognition of universal fry love and support, anyone who signs the “Fry Day To Friday” petition will instantly receive a digital coupon valid for a free medium order of Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries (no purchase necessary), redeemable now through Friday, July 15, 2022.

“The last time National Fry Day fell on a Friday was exactly 15 years ago, which I find to be a total fry fail,” says Frances Allen, president & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “Not having the beloved holiday fall on Fridays just dosen’t make sense. I hereby call on all fry fans to sign our petition and help us right this wrong, now and forever. Plus when you sign the petition, you get free medium fries on us – it’s a win-win. To Mr. Anderson, I say ‘move National Fry Day to a Friday!’ America’s eyes (and fries) are on you.”

Join the movement and sign the petition at FryDaytoFriday.com.