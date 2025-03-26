Checkers and Rally’s, the nation’s leading double drive-thru quick-service restaurant, has announced the transfer of ownership of five stores in the Chicagoland area to seasoned operator, Alvaro Sauma of Fad Foods, LLC. The locations include two in Chicago situated at 5451 S. Wentworth Ave., and 6706 S. Halsted St., and three in Indiana at 3600 Broadway in Gary, 6735 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond, and 2102 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The newly acquired restaurants are set to undergo remodeling to feature an updated look, re-introducing the community to the iconic burger brand.

Originally from Costa Rica, Sauma moved to the United States 12 years ago and began his career as a Papa John’s franchisee in California. After gaining experience with various brands across the country, Sauma became a Checkers and Rally’s operator in 2019. He now owns five Checkers and Rally’s restaurants and as part of the brand’s remodeling initiative, Sauma is committed to updating these locations with modern features like digital menu boards and AI technology. As the Director of Operations of Fad Foods, LLC, he oversees day-to-day activities with his team and oversees 14 Church’s Chicken locations across Kansas and Missouri, with plans to continue expanding both brands in-state and out-of-state.

“Acquiring these Chicago and Indiana locations was an easy decision for us, and we’re excited to invest in a fresh and modern look for the brand,” said Sauma. “Our goal is to enhance the overall guest experience by improving the drive-thru, food quality, delivery service, and employee interactions so every visit is as convenient and enjoyable as possible. We look forward to growing with Checkers and Rally’s and bringing even more opportunities to enjoy craveable food to these neighborhoods.”

With these updates, guests in Chicago, Gary, Hammond, and Michigan City can expect a more engaging and seamless restaurant experience. The remodels will introduce cutting-edge technology to improve speed of service and efficiency while maintaining the bold flavors and value that Checkers and Rally’s is known for.

“Alvaro’s deep industry expertise and dedication to operational excellence make him an ideal operator for these five locations,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re excited to see his vision come to life and are confident in his ability to strengthen Checkers and Rally’s presence in each community he serves.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.