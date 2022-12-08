Checkers Reopens Location in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York

Checkers has announced the reopening of restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island.

Located at 258-316 Portion Road, the restaurant officially opened on December 7. Lake Ronkonkoma residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes – alongside Checkers’ famous seasoned fries, which were voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.

The location is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan, and marks their 10th Checkers location.