Checkmate, a leading restaurant ordering solutions provider, announced an expansion to their partnership with Uber, adding Uber Direct to its services available to merchants. Checkmate already works with Uber Eats, enabling order passthrough from Uber Eats directly into a merchant’s POS platform through Checkmate’s integrations. Now, merchants will also have access to Uber Direct, enabling restaurants to add on-demand delivery to their first-party sales channels, such as their website or app, without the need to manage their own delivery staff, allowing them to own their customer relationships and data through a native branded experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Checkmate to help restaurants meet customer demands and further grow their businesses,” said Bernie Huddlestun, General Manager of Uber Direct for the U.S. and Canada. “By enabling Uber Direct, we’re able to help these restaurants grow by building customer trust, meeting new and existing customers’ expectations when it comes to choice around delivery.”

Through the expanded partnership, Checkmate will leverage Uber’s extensive network and expertise to facilitate seamless delivery for restaurants accepting orders through their own first-party channels. Once a merchant enables Uber Direct through Checkmate, customers will have more choices when deciding how to get their favorite meals delivered, improving the overall experience and encouraging repeat orders.

“Pairing our services with a company as impactful as Uber continues to improve the delivery space,” said Checkmate CEO & Founder Vishal Agarwal. “Now, customers will be able to enjoy a seamless, branded experience which will translate to higher customer satisfaction and increased restaurant sales.”

This collaboration further solidifies Checkmate’s position as an industry leader in restaurant technology. Restaurants using Checkmate gain access to a unified platform to power all their digital channels, ensuring a consistent ordering experience no matter how customers choose to engage. As the digital landscape evolves and consumer habits shift, Checkmate will continue to expand its solutions to help brands grow their businesses however they choose.