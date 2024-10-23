Checkmate, a leading provider of unified ordering solutions for enterprise restaurants, announced that it secured $10 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global. The round will enable Checkmate to accelerate the adoption of its voice AI and kiosk technologies across the industry and deliver the custom experience brands need. Checkmate has already developed world-class expertise in integrating digital orders into restaurant point-of-sale (POS) systems. This foundation serves as a critical advantage in entering these new business segments.

Checkmate offers best-in-class phone ordering and drive-thru AI solutions to some of the country’s largest brands, all seamlessly integrated with their POS. The core business is profitable, and this additional round was raised primarily to bring these breakthrough technologies to mid-market and enterprise brands.

“With this investment, we’re doubling down on our development of the technologies that are helping restaurants scale their operations, grow digital revenue, and improve efficiency,” said Vishal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Checkmate. “We are at the forefront of bringing voice AI to the restaurant space, given our existing network of customers and POS integrations. With Tiger Global’s support, we will continue leading the charge in transforming the restaurant experience.”

Securing Checkmate’s Series B round underscores the company’s ability to provide technology to restaurant brands at scale efficiently. With restaurant brands under pressure to meet the demands of digital-savvy customers, Checkmate empowers enterprises to launch unique ordering experiences, recapture lost revenue, and stay ahead of market trends. The company’s solutions offer an unparalleled level of customization and adaptability, ensuring restaurants are prepared for whatever the future holds.