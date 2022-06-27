Chef Danny Otero Opens Latin Fusion Restaurant in Orlando

The Central Florida food scene just got a very special addition. Celebrated Chef Juan “Danny” Otero introduced the grand opening of his very own restaurant concept - Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C. The from scratch kitchen serves a fusion of multicultural-inspired cuisine with a touch of Latin American flavors using fresh ingredients and cooking to order from classics, original creations and new trends. The menu includes: Sliced Steaks, Salmon, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Ground Beef "Picadillo" style, as well as Tofu, Pastas, Grits, desserts, soft drinks and more. The intimate restaurant houses four tables welcoming eight guests at a time, and take out is offered and encouraged.

Chef Danny brings over 24 years of experience to Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C. working in the culinary industry mainly in Orlando, Florida as the former Executive Chef of Rusteak Restaurant & Wine Bar and Teak Neighborhood Grill. He also worked as a private chef, in hotels, corporate restaurants and independently. Alongside Owner/Chef Danny at the restaurant is wife and General Manager Ana D. Otero Salazar.

“It has always been a dream to have my own concept, in which I can showcase everything I have learned and continue learning and also embracing all the passion and techniques from loved ones like my Grandfather Ovidio Cruz (first chef in the family), my Mom Lourdes Cruz (my first and most significant exposure to my Puerto Rican cooking, my Mother-in-Law Maria Cruz Salazar (the person that showed me the essence of Mexican Cuisine) and the amazing ownership of Rusteak and Teak, who provided me with the platform and exposure to a higher level of cuisine as well as the knowledge to run a business,” says Chef Danny.

He continues, “Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C. offers something different because it combines a very casual and approachable service with food choices and alternatives that are very hard to find all in the same place, and most importantly, having the connection from chef to guest. We are a family-owned business that has been blessed with the opportunity to serve the community and leave a mark in the culinary world.”