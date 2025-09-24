Chef Janelle Romeo, celebrated for her beloved East Austin food truck Shirley’s Trini Cuisine, announced the opening of her newest venture, Twin Isle, a fast-casual restaurant inspired by the rich flavors of her native island, Trinidad and Tobago, and the surrounding Caribbean islands. Opened September in East Austin, Twin Isle is bringing bold island flavors and authentic Caribbean comfort food to the heart of the city. Twin Isle is located at 1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin TX 78702.

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Chef Janelle Romeo has dedicated her culinary career to sharing the diverse culinary traditions of her heritage. Known for her previous venture, Shirley’s Trini Cuisine food truck, she has become a staple in the East Austin community and a champion for authentic Caribbean cooking.

“Opening Twin Isle is a deeply personal dream come true,” says owner and chef Janelle Romeo, “This restaurant is a love letter to my Caribbean roots-each dish tells a story of where I come from, who raised me, and what I want to share with Austin. I want every guest to feel like they’ve been welcomed into my home-with bold flavors, warm hospitality, and a little island soul in every bite.”

Twin Isle offers a fully scratch made, customizable menu that encourages diners to build their own bowls or enjoy dishes family-style.

Starters include the Aloo Pie, a fried pastry stuffed with a spiced potato mixture and topped with tamarind sauce, and Oxtail-Fries, crispy fries piled high with shredded stewed oxtail, cheddar cheese, green onions, and garlic sauce. The Rip + Dip Roti features flaky paratha roti served with warm yellow dhal, a perfect appetizer or shareable snack.

The menu also includes Roti Wraps, filled with a selection of proteins such as curry chicken, curry goat, coconut curry lobster, or seasonal vegetables.

For sandwich lovers, highlights include the Oxtail Sandwich, made with slow-braised oxtail, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and garlic sauce on a toasted bolillo roll, and the iconic Bake + Shark, fried fish tucked into a traditional bread pocket, topped with crisp vegetables and your choice of sauces.

Guests can also build their own bowls, starting with bases like rice and peas, steamed rice, or macaroni pie, then choosing from a range of proteins such as jerk chicken, curry chicken, stewed oxtail, steamed fish, and more. Bowls can be fully customized with an assortment of sides and toppings, including fried plantains, curry potatoes, pineapple chow, cucumber chutney, and other island-inspired selections.

In addition to the core menu, Twin Isle offers a rotating selection of seasonal specials, giving guests the chance to sample even more Caribbean classics like curry crab and dumplings, bake and saltfish, Trini-style Chinese dishes, and Trini BBQ.

Set in East Austin’s vibrant culinary scene off of Rosewood Avenue, Twin Isle creates a lively and welcoming atmosphere where locals can come together to enjoy the comforting, robust flavors of the Caribbean.