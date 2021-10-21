Chef Nick DiGiovanni Joins Celebrity Judge Panel for Forever Oceans Kahala Klash

One of the nation’s most-followed chefs on social media has joined a celebrity panel of chefs and food experts for the Forever Oceans Kahala Klash. The competition pits eight student finalists from The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) against one another in a cook-off to earn scholarships. The event will be held at the CIA’s Hyde Park, NY campus and will be live streamed for viewing on November 7th at 3 p.m. EST.

Chef Nick DiGiovanni will join Chef Andrew Zimmern, Chef Brendan Walsh, Dean of Culinary Arts at the CIA, Chefs Rick Moonen (a CIA graduate) and Mark Allison. Chef Jay Ziobrowski “Jay Z” will serve as emcee of the live streaming event.

The eight finalists were chosen from more than 40 applicants for the competition were chosen to compete for more than $10,000 in CIA scholarships and recognition as one of America’s top student chefs.

“It’s the first CIA student innovation culinary challenge that was open to students at each of the college’s U.S. campuses,” says David Kamen, assistant director of CIA Consulting.

Three finalists, Nadia Gonzales, Justin Kramer, and Bryce Gordon are from the college’s Texas campus. The remaining finalists are from its New York campus and include Colin Shillingburg, Gakuyu Suzuki, Maximiliano Righimal, Mehak Rawal, and Helen Zhao.

“Chef Nick DiGiovanni is one of best-known chefs in the world,” says Forever Oceans Chief Brand Officer Monica San Miguel. “Nick was a finalist on FOX Network’s MasterChef Season 10, was selected to Forbes 30 under 30, and has more than 11 million followers on social media. We’re thrilled to have him inspire these young future chefs in our competition.”

The Forever Oceans Kahala Klash will be live streamed to the world on Sunday, November 7beginning at 3 p.m. EST over Forever Oceans YouTube and other social media channels.

Forever Oceans was recently named as one of America’s most innovative seafood companies by Seafood Source. It operates offshore enclosures in Panama, Indonesia, Brazil and at its Research and Technology Center in Hawaii. The company terms its fish Forever Oceans “Kahala” because of its higher Omega 3 content and versatility for menus. The company nurtures and monitors the sashimi-grade fish remotely using robots. Learn more about Forever Oceans, meet the chefs of company’s Culinary Board or follow it’s Ocean-Raised Podcast at ForeverOceans.com.