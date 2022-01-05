Chef Spike Mendelsohn Leading Charge with 'Veganuary' Campaign

Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn and the team at PLNT Burger are encouraging everyone to take the 31 day Veganuary pledge as part of the popular “Veganuary'' campaign. With delicious new menu offerings and so much more, PLNT Burger makes going vegan this January easier and more delicious than ever.

PLNT Burger will be celebrating the New Year and Veganuary with an updated version of its Crispy and Spicy Chik N’ Funguy sandwiches and “Chili Cheese Fries with impact” by partnering with Beyond Meat and SIMPLi to allocate $1 to serving communities experiencing food insecurity through Support + Feed.

“Going vegan for 31 days has never been easier,” said Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. “The entire team at PLNT Burger, and yes that means all of us, have taken the pledge to go plant-based this January and we couldn't be more excited. PLNT Burger was designed to satisfy even the most discerning carnivores so now you really can have your burger (and eat it too) as the ultimate Veganuary cheat meal.”

Mendelsohn, who recently announced the opening of his first brick and mortar PLNT Burger store in New York City this month, considers Veganuary a “win-win for everyone.”

“There is absolutely no reason someone shouldn’t take the pledge to go meat and dairy free this Veganuary. By committing to this simple act, you are reducing your carbon footprint, improving your health, and enjoying delicious food like PLNT Burger in the process.”

“At a time when many feel helpless about the state of the world, Veganuary offers people a way to take positive action. And thanks to PLNT Burger and their range of affordable, plant-based burgers, taking positive action for the planet has never been easier – or tastier,” said Wendy Matthews, US Director, Veganuary.