Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry Returns to Honeygrow

Just in time for summer, the popular Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry makes its triumphant return to honeygrow, the 33-unit Philadelphia-founded fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods throughout its seven markets.

As a hearty twist on Maryland-style crab cakes, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry debuted in 2018 as an exclusive menu item at honeygrow’s Maryland restaurants and was later released at all locations. The seasonal favorite is back and is loaded with freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat topped with Old Bay, bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s Old Bay sauce. The Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry is priced at $12.88 and sold at all honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA markets through mid-September.

As with all honeygrow menu items, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry is completely customizable, enabling customers with the ability to modify the mix-ins, garnishes, and bases like protein and fiber-rich whole wheat noodles or gluten-free options such as curly kale, rice noodles, and brown rice, to create the best combination for their taste preferences and dietary needs.

“The Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry has historically been our top requested seasonal dish and we’re extremely excited to bring this back for the summer,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We were sad that we couldn’t offer the dish last summer because of various supply chain challenges but a year later and after working with our vendors to source the right product, we’re proud to bring it back. ”

The new limited-time offering (LTO) joins the menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, create your own (CYO) versions of stir-frys or salads, offering something for everyone. Customers choose a base (noodles, rice, or a selection of greens), a protein (beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or egg), add-ins, and garnishes with an endless variety of options ranging from veggies, fruits and cheeses to chili crisps and roasted garlic. There are six main sauces (Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic, Sesame Garlic, and Red Coconut Curry) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, Tuscan Herb, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar and Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step.

Custom snacks or desserts called honeybars are a delicious way to end a meal. Choose from five year-round options or customize and select a base such as cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt, with add-ins including buckwheat, wildflower, clover, apples or roasted apples, grapes, or blueberries. Offering something for everyone, honeybars, honeygrow’s healthy take on dessert, can also be topped with coconut shavings, milk chocolate chips, granola, streusel crumble, whipped cream, or brownie crumbles.