Summer is coming in hot, and Chester’s Chicken is removing some layers. Chester’s fan favorite fried Chicken Bites will be available for the first time in their natural state – un-sauced and ready for dipping – starting today through mid-September at participating Chester’s locations nationwide.

Chicken Bites were added to Chester’s menu in 2021, but they have always been promoted as a sauced variety such as Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Kentucky Bourbon. The un-sauced, juicy, fried chicken breast chunks are less mess, more portable, and allow guests to pick their own dipping sauce flavor, including Chester’s award-winning Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Buffalo or Chester’s sauce.

“Our Chicken Bites are like nuggets, only better, so we’re excited to finally offer these au naturel, which also gives guests control over their own sauce experience,” said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester’s Chicken.

Chicken Bites can be ordered on their own or as a combo featuring eight bites, small wedges and dipping sauce for $7.99 – $8.99. Chester’s is also introducing a new Chicken Bites Kid’s Meal for a limited time, featuring four bites, small mac & cheese and dipping sauce for $5.99 – $6.99. Prices vary by location.