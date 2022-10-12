Chester's Chicken Combines Buffalo Chicken and Mac & Cheese in New Items

Chester's Chicken, the fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,100 locations across the U.S., is giving its most popular side the entrée treatment: introducing the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl and the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich. The two new entrées are a spicy, bold twist on the classic comfort food and are available for a limited time, now through Jan. 17, 2023, at participating Chester's locations.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese is Chester's take on the loaded bowl trend; it's made with two servings of mac & cheese, topped with six chicken bites tossed in Chester's special buffalo sauce. Guests can also get their fill with the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich, a massive sandwich weighing in around 14.5 ounces, featuring Chester's signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a generous scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese, and served on a brioche bun.

"We introduced our new mac & cheese recipe last fall, and it has quickly become our best-selling side," says Scott Richard, director of culinary innovation, Chester's Chicken. "As mac & cheese continues to trend as a favorite across quick-service restaurants throughout the country, we're giving our guests a taste of something special – combining our famous fried chicken and buffalo sauce with our award-winning mac & cheese into two delicious, indulgent entrée offerings."

Since launching last November, mac & cheese servings are up nearly 40% across all Chester's locations.