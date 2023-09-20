Chester’s Chicken Hosting Flavor Showdown

Guests who stop in Chester’s Chicken this fall should be prepared for a flavor showdown between the restaurant’s reigning champ, Honey Stung Chicken Bites, and the new challenger, Sweet Chili Chicken Bites.

Chester’s Chicken Bites Combo features eight chicken bites, the choice of two sauce flavors, a small side, and a honey butter biscuit. This Chicken Bites Combo introduces Chester’s new marinated breast chunks along with a new sauce. Guests can choose chicken bites sauced and tossed in Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic or the new sauce, Frank’s RedHot Sweet Chili – or mix and match.

“Our Honey Stung Chicken Bites made with Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce are a popular menu item, so it’s time we gave it a little competition with another delicious flavor from Frank’s RedHot,” says William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “Guests will vote with their tastebuds, and we can’t wait to see which flavor will wind up on top.”

Customers will be able to vote multiple ways – via QR code found on the packaging, the Chester’s Club, and the brand’s social media pages. Updates on how each flavor is performing will be shared monthly on Chester’s social media pages, with the winner being crowned in January.

Additionally, in time for tailgating season, Chester’s is offering a Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack, which includes 24 chicken bites with the choice of three sauce flavors, along with three dipping sauces on the side.

The Chicken Bites Combo starts at $8.99 and may vary by location; the Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack is $19.99. Both are available starting today at participating Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.