Chester’s Chicken, the gold standard in quick service, fried chicken, announced it will introduce bone-in wings beginning September 10. Known for its secret family recipe and freshly-marinated chicken, Chester’s guests can now enjoy lightly-breaded wings that are unsauced or sauced, with a variety of flavors to choose from, including Buffalo and Stingin’ Honey Garlic.

Available at participating locations across 1,200 franchised and licensed restaurants in the U.S., guests have the option to order wings in quantities of six, 10, or 20, designed for both sharing or savoring solo. According to William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing, the menu expansion is a reflection of Chester’s commitment to acting on customer feedback, as well as its nature to always be innovating.

“Bone-in wings are the perfect complement to our menu and a natural next step for our restaurants,” said Culpepper. “While we know that guests love our staples and signature menu items, we’re always looking for ways to evolve and continue elevating the timeless flavor Chester’s has been known for over the last 70 years. Serving wings has been a long-time coming, and we’re eager to deliver the same quality and flavor that our fans expect.”

Owned and operated by third-generation family leadership, Chester’s has been referred to as a “hidden gem” among convenience stores and truck stops, with its proprietary, crispy fried chicken offerings that enthusiasts know and love. While staying true to its roots, Chester’s has also made a number of new additions to its menu over the last few years, including the relaunch of its fried chicken sandwich, as well as unsauced chicken bites paired with Chester’s award-winning Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Buffalo, Chester’s sauce and more.