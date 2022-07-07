Chester's Chicken Opens Store in Fort Worth, Texas

Chester’s Chicken, the fan-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations around the country, is back in Fort Worth. The new store opened on June 30 inside the Fuel City at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City.

Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, savory sides, award-winning dipping sauces and desserts with store locations in surprising places such as supermarkets, truck stops, fuel stations and convenience stores like Fuel City. The roadside fried chicken chain has developed a fanbase of truckers, road trippers, even a James Beard Award-winning chef who crave the specially marinated chicken that’s double breaded using an old family recipe.

“We’re excited to partner with the superior fried chicken experts at Chester’s Chicken,” says Joseph Bickham, president, Fuel City. “Fusing high quality food with fast, friendly service is what Fuel City does best. We see Chester’s as a strategic partner and look forward to our first grand opening together in Haltom City.”

Chester’s has close to 70 locations throughout Texas and sees big growth potential in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Chester’s has opened over 60 stores across the county to date this year.

“Texas has an extra big appetite for fried chicken, and we’re excited to bring the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet back to Fort Worth,” says William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “Fuel City is the perfect partner to help us relaunch into this market – we’re all about having fun, and they create a fun experience for all who stop in. Customers won’t just find the best tacos in Texas at the Fuel City in Haltom City, but now the best fried chicken too.”

In addition to bone-in friend chicken and chicken sandwiches, Chester’s also boasts the biggest tenders out of any chicken chain. Chester’s frequently introduces limited time offerings, just launching the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites nationwide to add sweet heat to its summer menu. Available through Labor Day, the sandwich and bites feature Chester’s signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken “sauced and tossed” in Frank’s RedHot® Stingin’ Honey Garlic™ Sauce to give an exceptional spicy, garlicy blend of sweet and heat.