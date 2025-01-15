Fresh fried chicken lovers looking for a hot deal to warm up their winter are in luck. Chester’s Chicken is rolling out the 5 Buk Box.

For a limited time starting today until mid-May at participating Chester’s locations nationwide, guests have the option to choose from three budget-friendly meals on the menu, each for $5. The 5 Buk Box includes a choice of:

Leg, Thigh & Biscuit

Leg, Wing & Biscuit

5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit

“Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability,” said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “It’s a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences.”