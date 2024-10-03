Chester’s Chicken is getting a little more Southern this fall. For a limited time, Kentucky Bourbon Bites are on the menu at participating Chester’s locations nationwide.

Kentucky Bourbon Bites are made with Chester’s marinated breast chunks, which were introduced last year and have recently picked up an award from CStore Decisions’ 2024 Hot New Products Contest. The chicken is sauced and tossed in Cattlemen’s Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Sauce, which blends the smooth flavors of oaky bourbon, sweet molasses and warm, signature spices for the perfect Southern flavor in every bite.

“Bites are a fan favorite at Chester’s – so our innovation team is constantly testing new, fun flavor experiences to bring our guests,” said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “We’ve debuted several spicy flavors in the past, which do very well, but the bourbon flavor resonated best in our recent consumer testing, and we’re excited to roll out these sweet, smoky, savory bites nationally.”

Last fall, Chester’s pitted its popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites against limited time offering Sweet Chili Chicken Bites. Honey Stung won the contest to continue its reign as most popular, and Chester’s sold 5 million bites during the fall promo period.

Kentucky Bourbon Bites are available on their own, or as a Bites Combo featuring eight chicken bites, a small side and a honey butter biscuit. Kentucky Bourbon Bites are $7.49 and the Bites Combo is $10.19; prices may vary by location.