Chicas Tacos to Expand into Orange County

Chicas Tacos, the award-winning Mexican fast casual concept and home to “A Better Taco,” is expanding to Orange County this fall. Opening their fourth restaurant on October 27th, 2022 inside Local Kitchens Huntington Beach, and the fifth location before the end of the year inside Local Kitchens Lake Forest. Both restaurants will be open 7 days a week from 11:00 am to Midnight. The Huntington Beach address is 7151 Warner Ave, Suite 105, and the Lake Forest address is 23621 El Toro Rd.

Both Orange County Chicas Tacos menu will feature some key sought-after staples including the award-winning Beer Battered Fish Tacos, and Michelin Bib Gourmand flour tortillas used to make our nachos, burritos and bowls. Chicas Director of Tacos and Executive Chef Eduardo Ruiz, has created some new menu items exclusive to Local Kitchen. “We’ve decided to launch some unique dishes, specifically with the Orange County diner in mind” explains Chef Ruiz, “We’re excited to introduce our Nacho Fries, Shrimp Taco, and we’ve added plant-based options which we think will resonate well with our new OC community.”

Chicas Tacos Orange County openings are the brand's first expansion outside the Los Angeles market. “The past few years have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry and we’re so grateful to Angelenos for their continued support of Chicas Tacos,” says Founder and OC native Chris Blanchard. “Our expansion to Orange County feels like such a natural fit for us, as OC diners often align on quality and freshness,” continues Blanchard. “We’re thrilled to continue growing our traditional yet modern approach to Mexican cuisine and look forward to sharing Chicas Tacos fresh approach with our Orange County neighbors.”

Chicas Tacos pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, high-quality, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Chicas Tacos elevates classic Mexican cuisine in a warm, welcoming dining environment. Chicas Tacos launched in downtown Los Angeles in 2016 and was founded by marketing veteran Chris Blanchard, James Beard award-nominated Chef Eduardo Ruiz, and BLVD Hospitality founders Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi. Chicas Tacos embodies the collective Mexican culinary experiences cherished by the four founders from their youth through today.

CHICAS TACOS LOCATIONS: