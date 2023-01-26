Chicas Tacos Opens Second OC Unit in Three Months

Chicas Tacos, the award-winning Mexican fast casual concept and home to “A Better Taco,” is opening its second Orange County location in three months. The fourth restaurant will debut February 7, inside Rodeo 39 in Stanton and will operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chicas Tacos Rodeo 39 is located at 12885 Beach Blvd in Stanton, CA.

The menu will feature some key sought-after staples including the award-winning Beer Battered Fish Tacos, and Michelin Bib Gourmand flour tortillas used to make our burritos, Tacos and pizzas. Chicas Director of Tacos and Executive Chef Eduardo Ruiz, has created some new menu items exclusive to Rodeo 39. “We’ve decided to launch some unique dishes, specifically with the Orange County diner in mind,” says Chef Ruiz, “We’re excited to introduce our Pork Belly Taco, Dirty Fries, and Chicken Wings which we think will resonate well with the brewery and neighboring community.”

On the heels of opening in Local Kitchen Huntington Beach in October 2022, Chicas Tacos Orange County openings are the brand's first expansion outside the Los Angeles market. “The past few years have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry and we’re so grateful to Angelinos for their continued support of Chicas Tacos,” says Founder and OC native Chris Blanchard. “Our expansion to Orange County feels like such a natural fit for us, as OC diners often align on quality and freshness,” continues Blanchard. “We’re thrilled to continue growing our traditional yet modern approach to Mexican cuisine and look forward to sharing Chicas Tacos fresh approach with our Orange County neighbors.”

"We're excited to welcome Chicas Tacos to the mix at Rodeo 39 Public Market. With their healthy and fresh fare, Chicas will be a wonderful addition to our diverse roster of dining concepts here," says Dan Almquist, founder of Rodeo 39 Public Market.

Chicas Tacos pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, high-quality, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Chicas Tacos elevates classic Mexican cuisine in a warm, welcoming dining environment. Chicas Tacos launched in downtown Los Angeles in 2016 and was founded by marketing veteran Chris Blanchard, James Beard award-nominated Chef Eduardo Ruiz, and BLVD Hospitality founders Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi. Chicas Tacos embodies the collective Mexican culinary experiences cherished by the four founders from their youth through today.