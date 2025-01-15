Chick-fil-A announced the recipients of its 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program, marking a record-breaking year with $6 million awarded to nonprofits making an impact in ways that align with the company’s corporate social responsibility focus areas of caring for people, caring for communities, caring through food and caring for the planet.

2025 By the Numbers:

$6 million in grants, ranging from $30,000 to $350,000.

56 nonprofit recipients, including the first nonprofit recipient in the United Kingdom.

625K+ votes submitted by Chick-fil-A One Members through the Chick-fil-A® App to help select regional recipients.

Since 2015, Chick-fil-A has awarded more than 350 True Inspiration Awards grants to nonprofits across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and now, the U.K.

Collectively, the company has contributed over $33.8 million, impacting more than 500,000 people annually through expanded programs.

1 U.K. grant recipient, Hospitality Action, that demonstrates expanded philanthropic giving across the brand’s growing global footprint ahead of anticipated Chick-fil-A restaurant openings in the U.K. in 2025.

The 2025 S. Truett Cathy Honoree is San Francisco nonprofit Old Skool Cafe (OSC). OSC received a $350,000 grant, the largest award for 2025.

About the 2025 S. Truett Cathy Honoree:

OSC is a nonprofit supper club run by at-risk youth which offers a global soul food menu in a 1920s-inspired setting – complete with live jazz music.

The violence prevention program provides job training, employment and a second chance at life for participants aged 16-22, who are trained and employed to run all aspects of the business – from being hosts and servers to chefs and entertainers.

The funding will help support the expansion of staff training, enhance youth job readiness programs and advance community partnerships.

The S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant is awarded to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder.

“The leadership development, mentorship and hospitality job training that Old Skool Cafe provides to at-risk youth in San Francisco creates unparalleled opportunities for economic mobility,” said Susanna Choe, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Serramonte in Daly City, Calif., who nominated the Bay Area nonprofit from her community for a grant. “This generous grant from Chick-fil-A will help Old Skool Cafe continue to transform the lives of underserved young people in the Bay Area for years to come.”

Founded in 2015 to honor the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, the True Inspiration Awards program annually supports organizations across the U.S. and internationally making a positive impact in their local communities. Nonprofits were eligible to apply online or be nominated by a local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator. In 2025, a new category, “Subsidiary Recipients,” was introduced for organizations nominated by General Managers from Chick-fil-A Supply® distribution centers and Bay Center Foods™, which are subsidiary companies of Chick-fil-A, Inc. This addition demonstrates Chick-fil-A’s dedication to localized impact, supporting nonprofits in cities that play a crucial role in the company’s supply chain operations.

“Chick-fil-A is honored to invest in the impactful work of these incredible organizations that are creating meaningful change in their local communities,” said Brent Fielder, Vice President of Global Impact for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “From fighting hunger and providing educational opportunities to fostering environmental stewardship, these nonprofits are shining examples of what it means to care for others and have a positive influence on the world. We are inspired by their work and grateful to partner with them on this journey.”

The full list of 2025 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients is available here. More information about the program can be found at Chick-fil-A.com/True-Inspiration-Awards. To learn more about how Chick-fil-A, Inc. gives back to the communities it serves through other corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit Chick-fil-A.com/corporate-social-responsibility.