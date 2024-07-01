Have you ever wanted to play pickleball, with pickles? Or dreamed of floating away on a bed of Waffle Fries? Well, Chick-fil-A is bringing fans all that and more with the launch of its new Chick-fil-A Originals Summer Collection, helping fans stay cool and add a delicious flair to summertime fun.

Since launching seasonal branded merchandise ‘drops’ in 2022, Chick-fil-A is making its popular fan collections a permanent offering with the launch of their new online shop. Shop Chick-fil-A features the Chick-fil-A Originals Summer Collection, available July 1 while supplies last, alongside a curated selection of brand products.

Whether lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, the new merchandise collection has you covered with items everyone can enjoy, including:

Large Waffle Fry Pool Float: Perfect for lounging in the pool with a signature Chick-fil-A fan-favorite

Chick-fil-A Soft Sided Backpack Cooler: Ideal for keeping refreshments cool and in style while on the go

Pickle Pickle Pickleball Set: Great for sporty fans to hit the courts in style

The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Towel: For pool days or lounging at the beach, this towel adds a playful touch to your summer essentials

Cow Print 32oz Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout your summer festivities with your favorite cow-themed design

Cow Print Bucket Hat: Keep cool and stylish with this trendy bucket hat – available in both adult and kids’ sizes – for summer adventures and sunny days

“We’re always looking for ways for guests to have fun with our brand both inside and outside the restaurant, and we know from previous merchandise offerings how much they like to show their Chick-fil-A love through apparel and accessories,” says Dustin Britt, Senior Director of Brand Strategy, Investment and Entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We’re thrilled to offer a wide range of both brand-new releases and returning items and can’t wait to see fans decked out in their Chick-fil-A favorites this summer.”

The new online shop will be live starting July 1. Chick-fil-A enthusiasts can enjoy easy access to ‘always-on’ brand items, alongside new limited time collections throughout the year. Chick-fil-A One reward members can be the first to hear about new merchandise drops by signing up for notifications.