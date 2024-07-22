The Chick-fil-A Cows are delivering moo-re mischief this summer and want fans to get in on the action. For the second year, the brand is launching a new installment of Code Moo, an interactive digital game featuring a top-secret car racing mission. Guests can play weekly for free food rewards through August 17, while supplies last.

Code Moo, A Chick-fil-A Original Game

From July 22 through August 17, the famous Cows are inviting fans to play along through the Code Moo digital game, which Chick-fil-A One members can access in the Chick-fil App.

Users can hit the (virtual) racetracks in a four-course mission to help stop Circus Burger and spread the Cows’ ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ message, choosing their favorite cow character and vehicle to play. Chick-fil-A One members can play to receive a Chick-fil-A food reward each week (while supplies last) after their racing mission is complete, with new missions launching each Monday.

“Summer is here, which means the Cows are back,” said Dustin Britt, senior director of brand strategy, investment and entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “This year we have a variety of ways for Guests to get involved in the Cows’ mischief, from our new racing game and short film to the cow-print merch and in-restaurant activities. Bringing the Chick-fil-A Cows to brighten up the summer is a fun – and rewarding – way to thank our guests.”

Chick-fil-A Cows on the Screen

In addition to the digital game, Carrots, Sarge and Daisy – Chick-fil-A’s mischievous animated cow crew – are starring in a new four-minute animated short film, “Rocky Road.” The second annual short film follows the Cows on another adventure, this time with Sarge and Daisy as they embark on a high-speed, full-throttle mission to rescue Carrots. The family-friendly film is available to watch now at playCodeMoo.com/film.

Stay Cool, Cow-Style

To continue the Cows’ summer of fun, Chick-fil-A also introduced a line of cow-centric merchandise, the “Chick-fil-A Cow Collection.” With clothing and accessories in both adult and kids’ sizes, fans of all ages can show their love for Chick-fil-A and the Cows in stylish summer gear. The Chick-fil-A Cow Collection is available online at shop.chick-fil-a.com, along with new plush cows and cow keychains sold in participating restaurants.

To learn more about the Chick-fil-A Cows and how you can help the herd this summer, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/code-moo.