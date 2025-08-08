Launching August 18 at restaurants nationwide, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new limited-time menu with something for everyone to enjoy. The lineup includes the return of a fan-favorite beverage flavor—now with a twist—a craveable new take on the original chicken sandwich, and two brand-new Waffle Potato Chip varieties. Whether Guests are looking for a refreshing new sip, delicious savory sandwich, or snack on the go, this year’s fall lineup delivers a flavorful spin for the season.

Cherry Berry is Back and Bubblier Than Ever

First introduced last Spring, Cherry Berry is back for its second year, but this time with a crisp, refreshing remix. Cherry Berry & Sprite, Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda, is making its debut, alongside a full lineup including:

Cherry Berry & Sprite: A sparkling mix of crisp Sprite with delicious cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors

A Warm Welcome to the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Following a successful test in Raleigh, N.C. last Spring, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich is now launching nationwide due to Guest demand. The sandwich features a toasted, buttery pretzel bun, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Guests can also choose their preferred filet to customize to their taste: original, spicy or grilled.

“We are always looking for ways to surprise our Guests with new and unique menu offerings, and this year’s fall lineup presents even more opportunities for Guests to customize and make them their own,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A. “Our Guests’ demand for bold, fun beverages is only growing and Cherry Berry’s return, now with a bubbly twist, brings something fresh and unexpected to our lineup. The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich offers the perfect complement: it’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent, yet distinctly Chick-fil-A.”

Chip Lovers, Rejoice

Snack time looks better than ever with the debut of two exciting potato chip varieties, now offered in a new waffle cut style more closely resembling Chick-fil-A’s classic Waffle Potato Fries. Starting August 18, the new chips will be available as a permanent side item, a convenient on-the-go snack, or a catering option for any occasion:

Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips: Chick-fil-A’s classic waffle cut potato chips sprinkled with sea salt

The new chips will also be available to purchase in 7-ounce-size bags in select retail locations across the Atlantic and Southeast regions later this fall.