Applications for scholarships sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Inc. for the 2025-2026 school year are now available. From Aug. 15-Oct. 17, interested Chick-fil-Arestaurant Team Members and service-minded community leaders can apply for up to $25,000 to help them pursue additional educational opportunities and achieve their remarkable future – whether it’s with Chick-fil-A or elsewhere.



“Chick-fil-A is honored to further our longstanding commitment to investing in education and creating advancement opportunities for Restaurant Team Members and community leaders,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Chick-fil-A’s scholarship giving and other education initiatives continue to expand – with scholarship awards tripling over the past five years in both the number of recipients and total amount awarded. It is a privilege to support these outstanding leaders and help them pursue their future aspirations.”



Scholarships for Chick-fil-A Team Members



Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members are eligible for two scholarships through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative. Every year Team Members are encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. Chick-fil-A, Inc. sponsors the offering of three scholarship awards — $1,000, $2,500, and $25,000. Over 14,000 recipients received scholarships in 2024.



To be eligible for a Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, applicants must be restaurant Team Members employed by an independent, franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant business, a

Chick-fil-A, Inc.-operated restaurant or an S. Truett Cathy (STC) brand restaurant.



Scholarships for Community Members



Through the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, Chick-fil-A, Inc. sponsors at least 12 scholarships of $25,000 annually to community service-minded leaders in the U.S. and Puerto Rico or Canada, who do not work for Chick-fil-A, Inc. or within a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Recipients are determined based on academic success, community service and financial need, with a goal of recognizing remarkable individuals who share Chick-fil-A’s dedication to caring for others and caring for their communities.



Chick-fil-A Scholars Program



Each year, all recipients of $25,000 are also encouraged to participate in a one-year leadership development – the Chick-fil-A Scholars Program- which is facilitated by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and includes mentoring and professional development opportunities.



To date, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has sponsored more than $191 million in scholarships to more than 105,000 Team Members, continuing a legacy of supporting education opportunities that dates back more than five decades. Since launching the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program in 2022, more than $600,000 has been invested in the academic journeys of leaders beyond

Chick-fil-A Restaurants.



Recipients of the 2025-2026 scholarships will be announced in spring 2025.