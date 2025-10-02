Chick-fil-A is serving up more reasons to gather this fall, delivering all the favorites throughout the “ber” months. Whether it’s cheering on your beloved team, a school celebration or an office lunch, Chick-fil-A Catering makes gatherings and get-togethers easier (and tastier) than ever heading into the fall and holiday season.

Catering for Every Occasion:

Game-Day Ready: Football-shaped Chick-fil-A Nugget trays are back at select restaurants nationwide! Guests can now order these in advance from the Catering menu and pair with the new Waffle Potato Chips – both Original Flavor and new Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored – for the ultimate watch party and tailgate snack.

Sweet Treat: Chick-fil-A’s fruit, brownie and cookie trays are another easy addition to sweeten up any spread.

DYK: Catering comes with much more than just nuggets – from Cool Wrap Trays with Southwest Veggie and Spicy options, to fresh salads and creamy Mac & Cheese, there’s something for everyone and every occasion. And don’t miss our Chilled Grilled Sub Tray – a delicious, catering-exclusive option.

Reheat & Repeat: Chick-fil-A Nugget trays can be served as a reheatable option and just as delicious the next day. So, order and enjoy any day of the week.

Bundle Up: Whether you’re feeding the family or the football team, Chick-fil-A Catering allows you to bundle offerings for a larger group. Chick-fil-A’s new Pretzel Cheddar Club bundle comes with all the fixings, allowing everyone to build their own sandwich just as they like it.

From after-practice dinners to Halloween hosting, office events and Christmas celebrations, Chick-fil-A Catering offers fresh, high-quality meals for groups big and small, with options for everyone to enjoy. Catering is available to order through the Chick-fil-A App, at chick-fil-a.com/catering, or by contacting your local restaurant.