As national Hunger Action Month kicks off in September, Chick-fil-A, Inc. today announced it will reach a major milestone in addressing community hunger, donating the equivalent of more than 200 million meals* to communities in need since 2020. This milestone reflects the collective efforts of local Owner-Operators, Restaurant Team Members, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and more than 1,500 community partners within the communities we serve.

Chick-fil-A’s efforts to fight hunger include:

42 million meals** have been created by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which allows local Owner-Operators to donate surplus food to hunger relief nonprofits. More than 2,500 Chick-fil-A restaurants participate in the program, donating leftover biscuits, nuggets, and prepared items to local nonprofits who incorporate the food into meals for the community, such as chicken parmesan, chicken and vegetable stir-fry and breakfast casserole.

have been created by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which allows local Owner-Operators to donate surplus food to hunger relief nonprofits. More than 2,500 Chick-fil-A restaurants participate in the program, donating leftover biscuits, nuggets, and prepared items to local nonprofits who incorporate the food into meals for the community, such as chicken parmesan, chicken and vegetable stir-fry and breakfast casserole. Each time a new Restaurant opens, Chick-fil-A, Inc. donates $25,000 to a local food bank in partnership with Second Harvest in Canada or Feeding America, the company’s longstanding U.S. partner in the movement to end hunger. Since 2020, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated more than $19 million to celebrate new Restaurant openings.

in partnership with Second Harvest in Canada or Feeding America, the company’s longstanding U.S. partner in the movement to end hunger. Since 2020, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated more than $19 million to celebrate new Restaurant openings. Investing in the future: Chick-fil-A, Inc. is investing an additional $4 million to support hunger relief efforts across the U.S. This includes donations to Feeding America to help provide additional meals, sponsoring a food packaging line with Convoy of Hope and awarding grants to help local nonprofit organizations support hunger relief efforts.

“In cities across the U.S. and Canada, nearly every locally owned and operated Chick-fil-A restaurant has stepped up to serve their communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table, donating millions of meals collectively,” said Brent Fielder, Vice President of Global Impact at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “As food insecurity continues to rise, Chick-fil-A Shared Table is a powerful reminder that when we come together with purpose, generosity multiplies, and lives are impacted.”

The Big Picture:

Hunger is on the rise globally, with over 295 million people experiencing food insecurity – an increase of almost 14 million people compared to 2023.

Feeding America estimates that 47 million people in America face food insecurity, including 14 million children.

8.7 million Canadians live in food-insecure households, according to the University of Toronto.

“Everyone deserves access to fresh, nourishing food, yet hunger exists in plain sight. It affects tens of millions of community members who simply want the same thing we all want for ourselves: a chance to thrive,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO. “I’m grateful Chick-fil-A shares our vision to end community hunger, together.”

Chick-fil-A’s commitment also includes diverting food from landfills, with more than 61.6 million pounds of food waste diverted by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and Chick-fil-A restaurants since 2020.

For more information about Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s global impact programs and sustainability initiatives, please visit Chick-fil-A.com/global-impact.

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks

** According to the USDA, 1.2 pounds of food is the equivalent to one meal