Chick-fil-A will open its first permanent restaurants in Great Britain and Singapore later this year, led by local Owner-Operators who were born and raised in the countries where they will be serving guests.

This fall, Chick-fil-A will open its first restaurant in Leeds as part of the company’s commitment to open five restaurants in the U.K. in the first two years and invest more than $100 million in the U.K. in the next 10 years. In Singapore, the first Chick-fil-A restaurant—slated to open in late 2025—marks the start of a 10-year, $75 million investment.

“Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A,” said Andrew T. Cathy, chief executive officer of Chick-fil-A, Inc. “The investments we’re making in the U.K. and Singapore not only present opportunities for our business, but are also a chance for us to bring what makes Chick-fil-A special to new places – great food and remarkable hospitality, our unique franchise model and the positive impact we have in communities.”

The restaurants will be led by local Owner-Operators with roots in the countries where the company is expanding, and each location will add 70-120 new jobs from local hires.

In Great Britain, the first Chick-fil-A restaurant will be led by local Owner-Operator Mike Hoy, who is from London and has extensive experience in the restaurant industry. Hoy’s restaurant will open in Leeds in the fall of 2025.

Singapore’s Chyn Koh will be the first Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operator in Asia. A Singapore native, Koh enjoyed a successful career in the restaurant industry and is fluent in both English and Mandarin. His restaurant opens in late 2025.

“Wherever we do business, our unique franchise model and the dedication of our local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators who are deeply involved in their restaurants every day are the keys to our success,” said Anita Costello, chief international officer for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “In Europe and in Asia, our first local Owner-Operators are from Great Britain and Singapore and bring a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Not only will they be hiring great local talent to deliver an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at their restaurants, but they’ll also be making an impact by building meaningful connections as they invest in the needs of the neighborhoods where they’ll be serving guests.”

As part of Chick-fil-A’s longstanding mission to help end community hunger, the company will donate $25,000 for each restaurant to non-profit organizations in the U.K. and Singapore to commemorate the openings.

Both restaurants will have the opportunity to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits and has helped to create more than 35 million meals to date.

Supporting Upward Mobility Through the Local Owner-Operator Model

Chick-fil-A’s unique local Owner-Operator model is essential to how the company serves others and is key to its reputation for quality food and friendly hospitality. Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators are small, independent business owners, not passive investors, who are committed to supporting their Team Members and giving back in the local community in a meaningful way.