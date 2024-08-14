A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Edmonton community Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. Chick-fil-A has selected Alberta native Karleen Rhodes as the independent franchised Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A West Edmonton Mall. Located on Level 1 in Phase 3 within the food court, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators proudly reside in the areas in which they serve.

In Edmonton, Rhodes will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, serving Guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Rhodes grew up in Devon, Alberta and went on to study business management at Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton. Since then, she has become an experienced restaurateur holding senior roles at a national sit-down restaurant chain and at a number of marketing and sales companies.

Rhodes first tried Chick-fil-A when she was 16-years-old and quickly became a fan. As an Edmontonian, Rhodes is excited to be the first local Owner-Operator to bring the authentic

Chick-fil-A experience to her hometown. She hopes to cultivate a culture of growth and foster a welcoming environment for her Team Members, Guests and community.

“We are thrilled at the response from Albertans who are excited for Chick-fil-A,” said Rhodes. “I am really honored to bring Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Edmonton, and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy their first bites.”

Chick-fil-A restaurants focus on serving customers great-tasting food made with quality ingredients. Many items on the menu are hand-prepared daily and most of our produce is delivered fresh up to six times per week. Learn more about Chick-fil-A’s delicious menu here.

Since 2020, Chick-fil-A has donated about C$2 million (US$1.46 million) to Second Harvest to support local hunger-relief organizations. Second Harvest is one of Canada’s largest food rescue organizations and helps reduce the environmental impact of food waste by redistributing surplus edible food from across the supply chain to non-profits throughout the country. In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate about C$34,000 (US$25,000) to Second Harvest to support local non-profit organizations in the community in the fight against hunger.

Rhodes’ restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from participating Chick-fil-A restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits to help feed those in need.

To date, more than 25 million meals have been created using Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Canada and the U.S.

“Donating surplus through Chick-fil-A Shared Table is just one of the ways I plan to support and give back to the Edmonton community,” said Rhodes. “My hope is to show care and help address food insecurity right here at home.”

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are individually owned and operated by an independent franchised Owner-Operator. Those Owner-Operators strive to hire, develop and retain top talent, while providing a great work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. They often offer their Team Members opportunities for hands-on training and mentoring, competitive pay and benefits, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support continued education. To learn more about careers at Chick-fil-A restaurants, click here.

Chick-fil-A is excited to continue its long-term investment in Canada, growing to more than 20 stores by 2025. Three new restaurants are scheduled to open in Alberta this year with plans to have up to 20 restaurants serving the Calgary and Edmonton markets by 2030. In Ontario, new restaurants are currently under construction in Burlington and Newmarket.

We are seeking franchise candidates in Canada with an entrepreneurial spirit and a CEO mindset, who are passionate about serving great food and providing exceptional hospitality in a fast-paced environment. Chick-fil-A franchisees are independent Owner-Operators who run complex, Chick-fil-A branded restaurant businesses with integrity and stewardship. Learn more about franchising opportunities by visiting our Franchising page.