Chick-fil-A is celebrating the start of spring with vibrant new flavors to kick-start the warmer days. Starting March 17, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returns to menus nationwide, this time featuring three options for guests to create their own customized smoky twist. Also making its debut – and a perfectly sweet pairing – are the new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages, also available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

A Bold Twist on Backyard Flavors: Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

This spring, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is back – this time with three filet options for Guests to customize their sandwich – original and spicy, alongside the classic grilled filet. The juicy chicken is paired with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun.

Spring’s Sweet Escape: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

Chick-fil-A’s new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist, featuring a line-up of four refreshing options:

Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade

This treat combines Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream dessert, mixed with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade

This combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea

Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy

This beverage combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy beverage (Chick-fil-A Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

“As warmer weather approaches, our Guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu & packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We’re thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our Guests, alongside our new Pineapple

Dragonfruit beverages which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors.”