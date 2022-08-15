    Chick-fil-A Adds Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites to Select Markets

    Guest feedback will determine whether the item goes national.

    Chick-fil-A is helping customers start their morning by testing a new bold and bite-sized option, Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites, to the breakfast menu in select markets. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are baked in-house every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, offering bold flavors in each bite. Each order includes four egg bites, making them ideal for a meal on-the-go.  

    The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are part of a continuing effort to provide more options for guests ordering one of the most important meals of the day. They are the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017.  

    “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” says Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.” 

    The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available for a limited time starting August 22 at participating restaurants in Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Va.; Miami, and New Orleans. Guest feedback will help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future. 

